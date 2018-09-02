SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

UPDATE: Route B back open after multi car crash

By:

Posted: Sep 02, 2018 02:52 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 04:00 PM CDT

UPDATE: Route B near Ketterer Road is back open after it was closed for about an hour due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Lt. Eric Thiessen with the Boone County Fire Protection District said three people were taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Thiessen told ABC 17 News crews that it was lucky there were no passengers in one of the cars, because the back and passenger's sides were completely destroyed.

ORIGINAL STORY: Route B at Ketterer Road is currently closed due to a vehicle crash, according to Joint Communications.

There were reportedly three vehicles involved and one person had to be extricated.

ABC 17 News crews on scene said at least one person has serious injuries.

All traffic is being diverted to Ketterer Road.

