U.S. Senate candidates campaign in mid-Missouri before Election Day

President comes to Missouri Monday night

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 05:55 AM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 05:55 AM CST

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The last day before midterm elections, candidates and politicians continue to push for votes.

Democratic candidate and incumbent Sen. Clair McCaskill will be in Columbia on Monday at the Orr Street Studio to hold a news conference with veterans.

Republican candidate Josh Hawley will be in Jefferson City, campaigning at the GOP headquarters, before heading to Cape Girardeau to meet up with President Donald Trump.

According to Real Clear Politics, specifically the Missouri Scout poll, Hawley and McCaskill are tied in the polls.

That poll was taken after Trump rallied for Hawley in Columbia last week.

