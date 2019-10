Authorities respond to a single-vehicle crash on Route Z on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

Authorities respond to a single-vehicle crash on Route Z on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - At least one vehicle was damaged in a rollover crash on Route Z Thursday morning.

LIVE PLAYBACK of the scene can be viewed in the player below.

The crash was called out just after 6 a.m. Thursday in the 16200 block of north Route Z.

Boone County Fire crews said there were minor injuries in the crash.