Vehicle fire shuts down I-70
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A vehicle fire has shutdown the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Boone County, according to officials with MoDOT.
In a tweet, officials said both lanes are closed between the Route 40 and Route J interchanges west of Columbia. Traffic is being diverted around the crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol also tweeted a photo of the fire late Monday afternoon. Troopers said it happened near mile marker 118.
ABC 17 News has a crew headed to the scene. Our photographer stopped to take a picture of the traffic backup.