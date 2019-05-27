SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Vehicle fire shuts down I-70

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 04:29 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 04:59 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A vehicle fire has shutdown the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Boone County, according to officials with MoDOT.

In a tweet, officials said both lanes are closed between the Route 40 and Route J interchanges west of Columbia. Traffic is being diverted around the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also tweeted a photo of the fire late Monday afternoon. Troopers said it happened near mile marker 118.

ABC 17 News has a crew headed to the scene. Our photographer stopped to take a picture of the traffic backup.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Wednesday May 29 Afternoon Weather video

    Wednesday May 29 Afternoon Weather video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos