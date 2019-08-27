SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Vehicles drive into highway washout in Callaway County

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 09:46 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:12 PM CDT

Route K closed in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol warned Callaway County drivers about washouts on a state highway Monday morning after heavy weekend and overnight rains.

Parts of Route K are washed out, the patrol said, tweeting a photo of a crash that happened near County Road 4057. In the crash a car went into a washout in the road and a truck went in on top of the car a few minutes later, the patrol said.

 

 

The drivers suffered minor injuries, the patrol reported. The road was closed in both directions a few miles east of Route D, the patrol said.

 About 3 inches of rain fell overnight in Williamsburg, north of the crash site, according to a report on the National Weather Service website.

 

 

