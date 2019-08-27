Vehicles drive into highway washout in Callaway County

Route K closed in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol warned Callaway County drivers about washouts on a state highway Monday morning after heavy weekend and overnight rains.

Parts of Route K are washed out, the patrol said, tweeting a photo of a crash that happened near County Road 4057. In the crash a car went into a washout in the road and a truck went in on top of the car a few minutes later, the patrol said.

Heads up #CallawayCounty!



Parts of Highway K are washed out. This crash occurred near County Road 4057.



Car went in to washout, followed a few mins later by the truck. Non-life threatening injuries. More details will be released on our online reports.#MoWx pic.twitter.com/4Ig7JbdE9C — MSHP Troop F (@ MSHPTrooperF ) August 26, 2019

The drivers suffered minor injuries, the patrol reported. The road was closed in both directions a few miles east of Route D, the patrol said.

About 3 inches of rain fell overnight in Williamsburg, north of the crash site, according to a report on the National Weather Service website.