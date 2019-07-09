VIDEO: Boat catches fire after crashing into shore at Lake of the Ozarks

Video shows aftermath of fiery boat crash

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. - A boat caught fire near Dog Days Bar and Grill at the Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach on Monday night after running up on shore.

A viewer sent ABC 17 News a photograph just before 9 p.m. showing a thick cloud of smoke in the air.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of the boat swerved to avoid debris in the water, but hit it. Everyone on board was thrown from the boat, and the boat then crashed into the shore and caught fire.

A customer at Dog Days Bar and Grill said he heard the crash happen.

"It kind of sounded like a car crash," Jacob Bush said. "Then a cloud of smoke went up. Initially it was gray, but then it turned black like a fire was obviously festering."

Bush said he assumed it was a boat crash because of recent events. MSHP responded to five boat crashes during its Fourth of July counting period.

Safety at the Lake of the Ozarks is becoming a concern, Bush said.

"I think people just forget boater safety in the midst of having fun," Bush said. "I think it's important to remember those lessons and take these events moving forward to make sure you're being safe on the water."

Authorities said no one was injured in the crash and no arrests were made. The boat was removed Tuesday.