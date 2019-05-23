VIDEO: Major damage, minor injuries after Eldon storm

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. - Businesses and homes in Eldon suffered major damage in a storm that rolled through Wednesday night but only minor injuries had been reported early Thursday.

Eldon Damage Video

About 10 public safety agencies are in the area checking on people and helping them find shelter, the Eldon Fire Department said. Two shelters have been set up for storm victims -- one at the community center on Second Street and a FEMA shelter on 15th Street.

Eldon Parks and Recreation Department said it experienced damage during Wednesday night's storm.

Officials posted to Facebook saying the McMillen Concession building is gone, Apperson Concession building is destroyed, Apperson bleachers are gone and that Wilson Park had a treen down. Officials said they believed the Aquatic Center was in good condition and that crews would evaluate the Airpark Thursday.

Photo provided by the Eldon Parks and Recreation Department

Photo provided by the Eldon Parks and Recreation Department

Ninth Street Christian Church posted on its Facebook page that its building sustained some damage. The church said it would post updates in the morning on how it might be able to be a part of the cleanup around the church and town.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted a picture of a vehicle that officials said was one of several vehicles on or near westbound BUS 54 near Eldon. Troopers asked people to avoid the area if possible.

Photo provided by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Photo provided by Missouri State Highway Patrol

Troopers said they are in Eldon assisting the police department and the Miller County Sheriff Department.

The Gravois Fire Protection District said all Miller County Fire Departments dispatched to Eldon with mutual aid ambulances responding.

According to the Ameren outage map, more than 3,700 customers were without power in the Eldon area.