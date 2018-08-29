Vigil held for Jefferson City homicide victim

Friends mourn shooting death of Lincoln University student

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 9:00 P.M. : More than a hundred people gathered at Lincoln University for Charon Session, a 23-year-old who died from two gunshot wounds.

ABC 17 News spoke with Lindsey Wilkerson, a member with the Lincoln University dance team who remembers what she loves about Charon Session.

"He's smiling at us right now and I just want you all to remember his goofy laugh, and how much he made you want to dance," Wilkerson said.

Charon's friend Jonathan Jackson said Charon loved people.

"He loved on any and everybody... remember to spread the love and remember that smile

because it ain't going nowhere," Jackson said.

ORIGINAL: Lincoln University will host a vigil for a student who died in a shooting Monday.

The vigil for Charon Session is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday on the back patio of Scruggs University Center, Lincoln spokeswoman Misty Young said.

Charon was a member of the Lincoln University Dance Troupe, Cheer Squad and the Royal Court as Mr. Ivy Man last school year, the university said.

“When they said a violent act like this happened to Charon, it didn’t even make sense, (because) Charon wouldn’t put himself in this situation," said friend Chantilly Wilson. "He wasn’t violent, this wasn’t him. So when he was taken from us like this, it doesn't make sense.”

Jefferson City police said Alfred Chism shot Session to death at Chism's home in the 900 block of Tanya Lynn Drive just before 3 a.m. Monday, the first day of the fall semester at Lincoln.

Chism told police Session had been harassing him, and Chism opened the door holding a pistol when Session came to his home. He admitted to shooting Session and called 911 after the shooting, police said.

Chism is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is in the Cole County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Police said detectives are still working to discover a motive and have no new information.

Lincoln is offering grief counseling for students at the Thompkins Health Center. Students can also contact campus counseling services by phone at 573-681-5164 or 573-681-6970.970.