Vigil to be held for Columbia teen killed by gunfire

A memorial will be held Monday night to remember Daijon Harris, a teenager who was killed on Oct. 19 by gunfire.

John Cosey, Harris' cousin, said the event will focus on stopping gun violence.

The vigil is expected to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Regional Library.

Cameron White, 19, shot and killed Harris, 13, while the two were said to be "playing" with guns.

White said the two were "just playing with them" when Harris said, "Hey, shoot me, man," court documents said. White then shot Harris in the head, according to court documents.

Harris later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Prosecutors charged White with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Bone County prosecutors originally charged White with involuntary manslaughter, but assistant prosecutor Sam Buffaloe told ABC 17 News new information came to light, so the charge was upgraded. Buffaloe did not elaborate on what the new information was.

White is being held in Boone County Jail without bond.

Stay with ABC 17 News for more information on this developing story.