Virginia man seriously hurt after crash with freight truck on I-70

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A 17-year-old was seriously injured after a crash involving his car and a freight truck Sunday evening.

The man was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry when his vehicle "drove into the rear" of a Freightliner truck near the 152-mile marker on Interstate-70, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Callaway County EMS transported the man to a hospital following the crash, which occurred just before 7 p.m. The crash report states the man's car was totaled.

The truck suffered minor damages.