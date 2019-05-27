Volunteers from across the country help Jefferson City

Jefferson City tornado cleanup

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Volunteers continued to clean up the Jefferson City area Monday after an EF-3 tornado caused massive damage to the capital city.

AmeriCorp volunteers have been in Jefferson City since Thursday managing volunteers.

Nick Oberfrank, An AmeriCorp volunteer from Florida, came out Monday because he heard their team needed more help.

"That's why we're out here, we joined this program because it specializes in disaster response," he said. "We love helping and serving people in need."

Jason Ort, a volunteer from Indiana, said more than 400 people have volunteered in the past two days.

"One of the things I really love is meeting the homeowners and letting them know that it ok to ask for help," Ort said. "We love to see them after we complete something. They're blown away by all the volunteer response."

While cleanup efforts are still underway, the Red Cross is still providing support for victims of the disaster.

The Red Cross Shelters in Jefferson City and Eldon are still open on Monday.

Right now, 14 people are staying at the shelter at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Jefferson City, and 20 people are staying at the shelter in the Eldon Community Center.

As of Monday morning, the Salvation Army had served 667 meals, 1,048 drinks, 1,063 snacks, 54 cleaning kits and 59 comfort kits.