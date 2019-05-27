Volunteers make thousands of sandbags to fight Brunswick flooding

BRUNSWICK, Mo. - UPDATE: A volunteer coordinator in Brunswick tells ABC 17 News that residents made more than 20,000 sandbags this weekend to combat flooding in that community.

Cindy Collier said that 170 volunteers came out between Friday and Monday to help fill and place sandbags in the area.

On Monday, Gov. Mike Parson announced the Missouri National Guard would deploy to Brunswick to help fight the flooding after a levee breached in Chariton County.

Collier said the volunteer efforts would continue until dark, and resume in the morning.

ORIGINAL: The Chariton County Emergency Management Agency is working with Chariton County deputies to notify a ”small number" of citizens that there is a voluntary evacuation order.

“This is still not a mass evacuation,” the agency wrote on Facebook.

People who are advised to evacuate the area live south of Highway 24 from the west end of Brunswick to Polk Street.

The agency does not think those who are not in that area need to leave.

If anyone who doesn't live in that area feels that they do need to evacuate their homes based on what they're seeing in terms of flooding, then the agency recommends they do.

They're looking for volunteers to help with sandbagging at the city hall in Brunswick.

If you are able and willing to help please contact Cindy Collier at 660-815-3488 or Tyler Linneman at 660-651-7931.