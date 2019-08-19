Vote expected on road relocation for Columbia Regional Airport project

The Columbia Regional Airport's plan to relocate a portion of Route H to align with Rangeline Road.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Regional Airport could take ownership of part of Route H as part of its plan to extend one of its runways.

The Columbia City Council is expected Monday to approve a roadway exchange between the city and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

In the exchange, the city would take responsibility for the existing portion of Route H that runs through the airport's zone for the 900-foot extension of Runway 2-20. The city would then relocate Route H to align with Rangeline Road. Once the road construction is complete, the highway commission would again take ownership of the new section of Route H.

Meanwhile, the airport would own the area where Route H used to be.

"The reason for relocating Route H is that it increases the area to the north of the runway to allow for the safety area for the runway extension," said Columbia Regional Airport manager Mike Parks.

The realignment is expected to cost more than $2 million.

"The city and MoDOT will be paying roughly $96,228 each for the relocation," Parks said.

The entire runway extension project will cost roughly $10 million. The airport will pursue Federal Aviation Administration grants to cover 90 percent of the project and the city will then put forward a 10 percent match.

"We're currently in design for the extension," Parks said. "We're expecting the FAA grant in either 2020 or 2021 and, depending on that timing is when construction will begin."

Monday's City Council meeting will start at 7 p.m.