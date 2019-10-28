Warming centers, overnight shelters available as colder weather moves into mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Cold weather will move through mid-Missouri to round out the month of October and warming centers and overnight shelters are available to help keep people without shelter out of the cold.

Columbia's warming centers are open during normal business hours and offer access to restrooms, drinking fountains and other publicly available areas. Those centers include the Columbia Mall, Columbia Public Library, Activities and Recreation Center, and the Armory Sports and Community Center.

For the overnight hours, the Salvation Army Harbor House is open 24 hours a day and offers lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Other shelters include the Rainbow House for youth and St. Francis House for men.

In Jefferson City, people with a valid ID can go to the Salvation Army Center of Hope when the temperature drops below 40 degrees.

On Halloween, temperatures aren't expected to reach 40 degrees, and many people could see snow flurries during the morning. The low temperature is expected to drop to the mid-20s.