Warrant issued for man accused of threatening woman, officer

MOBERLY, Mo. - The Moberly Police Department said a warrant has been issued for a man accused of threatening a woman and officer with a hammer.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 500 block of Franklin Avenue on Friday afternoon after receiving a report about a man threatening someone and breaking items in the home.

Police said the man threatened the first officer on the scene with the hammer before going inside. Police said officers set up a perimeter around the home and tried to communicate with the man. A short time later, the man surrendered to officers and was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Authorities said a warrant was issued for Dwane Long on suspicion of domestic assault, kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon and property damage.