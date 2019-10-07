WASTEBUSTERS: Missouri Lottery Education Spending
State lottery generated $300M for schools in 2018
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Lottery generated $1,400,216,223 of revenue in 2018, according to unaudited data from the program's headquarters. Of that sum, $306,072,098 was forwarded to public education.
In the 2018 fiscal year, $306,072,098 was allocated to public education, an amount that has steadily grown since the lottery's inception in the 1980s.
For every dollar that was spent by the public on the state lottery in 2018, roughly $0.66 went to winners, $0.06 went to retailers, $0.04 was used for administrative costs and the other $0.24 was forwarded to the Missouri legislature for public education spending.
Per state statue, the revenue generated by the lottery is deposited into the state lottery fund. There, the money is used to pay out prizes, retailer compensation and administrative costs. The remaining sum is sent to the state's general revenue fund and distributed to the 500+ school districts and public universities across the Show-Me State.
The distribution is carried out via a formula decided upon by the state legislature and typically accounts for a district's total enrollment, transportation needs, special education program attendance and other factors.
Perry Gorrell, superintendent of Cole R-1 Schools in Russellville, said his lottery appropriations are used solely to fund teachers salaries.
"For us, it goes 100 percent to fund salaries for the teachers of our school district," said Gorrell. "We do have some flexibility with what we call ‘classroom trust money’ if we so need. However, our district puts it to our balances to pay our teachers salaries.”
Gorrell's district received $159,743 from the state lottery in FY 2019, which he said is the equivalent of about $404 for each student in the district.
Below is a breakdown of the total state lottery allocations to various mid-Missouri school districts in FY2019.
|BOONE COUNTY
|CENTRALIA R-VI SCHOOL DISTRICT
|$453,551
|COLUMBIA COLLEGE
|$249,194
|COLUMBIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS
|$6,677,905
|HALLSVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DIST
|$536,547
|HARRISBURG R-VIII
|$209,664
|MISSOURI HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL
|$1,677,795
|SOUTHERN BOONE COUNTY R-I
|$642,107
|STEPHENS COLLEGE
|$48,436
|STURGEON R-V SCHOOL DISTRICT
|$144,382
|UNIVERSITY OF MO - COLUMBIA
|$1,264,741
|VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS.
|$92,813
|TOTAL
|$11,997,135
|COLE COUNTY
|COLE COUNTY R-I SCHOOL
|$159,743
|COLE COUNTY R-II
|$440,572
|COLE COUNTY R-V SCHOOL
|$161,634
|DIV FINANCE & ADMINISTRAT SVCS
|$15,199
|JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
|$1,850,881
|LINCOLN UNIVERSITY
|$1,881,659
|OA FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION
|$1,212
|VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS.
|$9,821
|TOTAL
|$4,520,721
|CALLAWAY COUNTY
|FULTON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 58
|$763,671
|NEW BLOOMFIELD R-III SCHOOLS
|$208,911
|NORTH CALLAWAY R-I
|$330,508
|SOUTH CALLAWAY R-II SCHOOL
|$143,593
|VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS.
|$9,122
|WESTMINSTER COLLEGE
|$75,351
|WILLIAM WOODS UNIVERSITY
|$41,032
|TOTAL
|$1,572,188
|COOPER COUNTY
|BLACKWATER R-II
|$67,468
|BOONVILLE REORG SCHOOL DIST 1
|$440,343
|COOPER COUNTY R-IV SCHOOL DIST
|$94,415
|OTTERVILLE R-VI
|$100,109
|PILOT GROVE C-IV SCHOOL
|$78,466
|PRAIRIE HOME R-V
|$61,256
|VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS.
|$202
|TOTAL
|$842,259
|HOWARD COUNTY
|CENTRAL METHODIST UNIVERSITY
|$279,098
|FAYETTE R-III
|$146,289
|GLASGOW SCHOOL DISTRICT
|$98,841
|HIGBEE R-VIII SCHOOL DIST
|$15,283
|NEW FRANKLIN R-I
|$137,388
|TOTAL
|$676,899
|RANDOLPH COUNTY
|MOBERLY AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
|$1,980,642
|MOBERLY SCHOOL DISTRICT
|$237,618
|NORTHEAST R-IV
|$34,576
|RENICK R-V SCHOOL DISTRICT
|$17,463
|VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS.
|$1,193
|WESTRAN R-I
|$60,914
|TOTAL
|$2,332,406
|MONITEAU COUNTY
|CLARKSBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT
|$14,415
|HIGH POINT R-III
|$16,643
|JAMESTOWN C-1 SCHOOL
|$30,145
|MONITEAU COUNTY R-1 SCHOOL
|$123,169
|TIPTON R-VI SCHOOL DISTRICT
|$81,916
|TOTAL
|$266,288
|AUDRAIN COUNTY
|COMMUNITY R-VI SCHOOL
|$96,986
|MEXICO PUBLIC SCHOOLS
|$571,272
|VAN-FAR R-I SCHOOL DISTRICT
|$188,578
|VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS.
|$30
|TOTAL
|
$856,866
The full breakdown of every Missouri county's expenditures can be viewed by following this link.