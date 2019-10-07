SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

WASTEBUSTERS: Missouri Lottery Education Spending

State lottery generated $300M for schools in 2018

Posted: Oct 06, 2019 08:06 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Lottery generated $1,400,216,223 of revenue in 2018, according to unaudited data from the program's headquarters. Of that sum, $306,072,098 was forwarded to public education.

For every dollar that was spent by the public on the state lottery in 2018, roughly $0.66 went to winners, $0.06 went to retailers, $0.04 was used for administrative costs and the other $0.24 was forwarded to the Missouri legislature for public education spending.

Per state statue, the revenue generated by the lottery is deposited into the state lottery fund. There, the money is used to pay out prizes, retailer compensation and administrative costs. The remaining sum is sent to the state's general revenue fund and distributed to the 500+ school districts and public universities across the Show-Me State.

The distribution is carried out via a formula decided upon by the state legislature and typically accounts for a district's total enrollment, transportation needs, special education program attendance and other factors.

Perry Gorrell, superintendent of Cole R-1 Schools in Russellville, said his lottery appropriations are used solely to fund teachers salaries.

"For us, it goes 100 percent to fund salaries for the teachers of our school district," said Gorrell. "We do have some flexibility with what we call ‘classroom trust money’ if we so need. However, our district puts it to our balances to pay our teachers salaries.”

Gorrell's district received $159,743 from the state lottery in FY 2019, which he said is the equivalent of about $404 for each student in the district.

Below is a breakdown of the total state lottery allocations to various mid-Missouri school districts in FY2019.

BOONE COUNTY
CENTRALIA R-VI SCHOOL DISTRICT $453,551
COLUMBIA COLLEGE $249,194
COLUMBIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS $6,677,905
HALLSVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DIST $536,547
HARRISBURG R-VIII $209,664
MISSOURI HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL $1,677,795
SOUTHERN BOONE COUNTY R-I $642,107
STEPHENS COLLEGE $48,436
STURGEON R-V SCHOOL DISTRICT $144,382
UNIVERSITY OF MO - COLUMBIA $1,264,741
VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $92,813
TOTAL $11,997,135
   
COLE COUNTY
COLE COUNTY R-I SCHOOL $159,743
COLE COUNTY R-II $440,572
COLE COUNTY R-V SCHOOL $161,634
DIV FINANCE & ADMINISTRAT SVCS $15,199
JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT $1,850,881
LINCOLN UNIVERSITY $1,881,659
OA FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION $1,212
VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $9,821
TOTAL $4,520,721
   
CALLAWAY COUNTY
FULTON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 58 $763,671
NEW BLOOMFIELD R-III SCHOOLS $208,911
NORTH CALLAWAY R-I $330,508
SOUTH CALLAWAY R-II SCHOOL $143,593
VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $9,122
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE $75,351
WILLIAM WOODS UNIVERSITY $41,032
TOTAL $1,572,188
   
COOPER COUNTY
BLACKWATER R-II $67,468
BOONVILLE REORG SCHOOL DIST 1 $440,343
COOPER COUNTY R-IV SCHOOL DIST $94,415
OTTERVILLE R-VI $100,109
PILOT GROVE C-IV SCHOOL $78,466
PRAIRIE HOME R-V $61,256
VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $202
TOTAL $842,259
   
HOWARD COUNTY
CENTRAL METHODIST UNIVERSITY $279,098
FAYETTE R-III $146,289
GLASGOW SCHOOL DISTRICT $98,841
HIGBEE R-VIII SCHOOL DIST $15,283
NEW FRANKLIN R-I $137,388
TOTAL $676,899
   
RANDOLPH COUNTY
MOBERLY AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE $1,980,642
MOBERLY SCHOOL DISTRICT $237,618
NORTHEAST R-IV $34,576
RENICK R-V SCHOOL DISTRICT $17,463
VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $1,193
WESTRAN R-I $60,914
TOTAL $2,332,406
   
MONITEAU COUNTY
CLARKSBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT $14,415
HIGH POINT R-III $16,643
JAMESTOWN C-1 SCHOOL $30,145
MONITEAU COUNTY R-1 SCHOOL $123,169
TIPTON R-VI SCHOOL DISTRICT $81,916
TOTAL $266,288
   
AUDRAIN COUNTY
COMMUNITY R-VI SCHOOL $96,986
MEXICO PUBLIC SCHOOLS $571,272
VAN-FAR R-I SCHOOL DISTRICT $188,578
VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $30
TOTAL

$856,866

The full breakdown of every Missouri county's expenditures can be viewed by following this link.

