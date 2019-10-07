WASTEBUSTERS: Missouri Lottery Education Spending

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Lottery generated $1,400,216,223 of revenue in 2018, according to unaudited data from the program's headquarters. Of that sum, $306,072,098 was forwarded to public education.

In the 2018 fiscal year, $306,072,098 was allocated to public education, an amount that has steadily grown since the lottery's inception in the 1980s.

For every dollar that was spent by the public on the state lottery in 2018, roughly $0.66 went to winners, $0.06 went to retailers, $0.04 was used for administrative costs and the other $0.24 was forwarded to the Missouri legislature for public education spending.

Per state statue, the revenue generated by the lottery is deposited into the state lottery fund. There, the money is used to pay out prizes, retailer compensation and administrative costs. The remaining sum is sent to the state's general revenue fund and distributed to the 500+ school districts and public universities across the Show-Me State.

The distribution is carried out via a formula decided upon by the state legislature and typically accounts for a district's total enrollment, transportation needs, special education program attendance and other factors.

Perry Gorrell, superintendent of Cole R-1 Schools in Russellville, said his lottery appropriations are used solely to fund teachers salaries.

"For us, it goes 100 percent to fund salaries for the teachers of our school district," said Gorrell. "We do have some flexibility with what we call ‘classroom trust money’ if we so need. However, our district puts it to our balances to pay our teachers salaries.”

Gorrell's district received $159,743 from the state lottery in FY 2019, which he said is the equivalent of about $404 for each student in the district.

Below is a breakdown of the total state lottery allocations to various mid-Missouri school districts in FY2019.

BOONE COUNTY CENTRALIA R-VI SCHOOL DISTRICT $453,551 COLUMBIA COLLEGE $249,194 COLUMBIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS $6,677,905 HALLSVILLE R-IV SCHOOL DIST $536,547 HARRISBURG R-VIII $209,664 MISSOURI HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL $1,677,795 SOUTHERN BOONE COUNTY R-I $642,107 STEPHENS COLLEGE $48,436 STURGEON R-V SCHOOL DISTRICT $144,382 UNIVERSITY OF MO - COLUMBIA $1,264,741 VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $92,813 TOTAL $11,997,135 COLE COUNTY COLE COUNTY R-I SCHOOL $159,743 COLE COUNTY R-II $440,572 COLE COUNTY R-V SCHOOL $161,634 DIV FINANCE & ADMINISTRAT SVCS $15,199 JEFFERSON CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT $1,850,881 LINCOLN UNIVERSITY $1,881,659 OA FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION $1,212 VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $9,821 TOTAL $4,520,721 CALLAWAY COUNTY FULTON SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 58 $763,671 NEW BLOOMFIELD R-III SCHOOLS $208,911 NORTH CALLAWAY R-I $330,508 SOUTH CALLAWAY R-II SCHOOL $143,593 VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $9,122 WESTMINSTER COLLEGE $75,351 WILLIAM WOODS UNIVERSITY $41,032 TOTAL $1,572,188 COOPER COUNTY BLACKWATER R-II $67,468 BOONVILLE REORG SCHOOL DIST 1 $440,343 COOPER COUNTY R-IV SCHOOL DIST $94,415 OTTERVILLE R-VI $100,109 PILOT GROVE C-IV SCHOOL $78,466 PRAIRIE HOME R-V $61,256 VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $202 TOTAL $842,259 HOWARD COUNTY CENTRAL METHODIST UNIVERSITY $279,098 FAYETTE R-III $146,289 GLASGOW SCHOOL DISTRICT $98,841 HIGBEE R-VIII SCHOOL DIST $15,283 NEW FRANKLIN R-I $137,388 TOTAL $676,899 RANDOLPH COUNTY MOBERLY AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE $1,980,642 MOBERLY SCHOOL DISTRICT $237,618 NORTHEAST R-IV $34,576 RENICK R-V SCHOOL DISTRICT $17,463 VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $1,193 WESTRAN R-I $60,914 TOTAL $2,332,406 MONITEAU COUNTY CLARKSBURG SCHOOL DISTRICT $14,415 HIGH POINT R-III $16,643 JAMESTOWN C-1 SCHOOL $30,145 MONITEAU COUNTY R-1 SCHOOL $123,169 TIPTON R-VI SCHOOL DISTRICT $81,916 TOTAL $266,288 AUDRAIN COUNTY COMMUNITY R-VI SCHOOL $96,986 MEXICO PUBLIC SCHOOLS $571,272 VAN-FAR R-I SCHOOL DISTRICT $188,578 VARIOUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGS. $30 TOTAL $856,866

The full breakdown of every Missouri county's expenditures can be viewed by following this link.