WATCH: Case Street neighbors come together to rescue woman

Neighbors in Jefferson City unite to save a womans life

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The neighborhoods off of Case Street right next to Jefferson City High School were extremely damaged after tornados ripped through the area.

There were multiple houses without roofs, cars were destroyed by trees and power lines dangled on the streets.

Debbie Lawrence and Lolitta Ponder were home in their house on Jackson Street when the tornado hit.

Lawrence had tears in her eyes while she walked around her property, "It's just too much to grasp, I'm completely exhausted, I haven't slept in 29 hours now."

She said after the storm, it looked like something out of a movie.

"Everybody is just walking around not knowing what to do or where to go and just crying, they've lost everything. That's exactly what case avenue was like last night," she said.

After the storm, Lawrence said she and a neighbor heard a woman crying for help and jumped into action.

"The neighbor and I ran down there, I busted in her door and pulled her out to safety," Lawrence said. "I heard someone yelling for help. I'm capable of helping, I'm gonna go do it. You know, I didn't even know the woman, I've never even met her, we've only lived here for a month, but she needed help, so we went and helped her."

For now, Lawrence and Ponder are staying with family in the area while they pick up the pieces.

"Long term, I don't know... It's just gonna play it day by day, that's all we can do right now."