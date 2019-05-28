SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Water boil advisory issued for some Boone County customers

Public Water District 9 customers affected

Posted: May 27, 2019 12:28 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:48 AM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Public Water District 9 issued a boil water advisory Monday for the area of Boone County south of Interstate 70 and west of Rolling Hills Road.

The advisory is precautionary, according to the district, and will be lifted on Wednesday. It affects the neighborhoods of Wellington Manor, El Chaparral Avenue, The Vineyards, The Woodlands and The Brooks.

Customers in the area had their water back on by 11:30 a.m. Monday. The issue was caused by a transmission line break, a spokesperson for the district said. Public Water crews will begin repairs on the line on Tuesday.

