Water infiltrates homes in Jefferson City

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:50 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:50 PM CDT

Geneva Street home flooded

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri River flooding affected several homes on Geneva Street in Jefferson City in early June.

Streets, business and more have all had to close their doors due to historic flooding in recent weeks. Forecasts for rain have raised concern that water levels may not recede quickly.

Homeowners on Geneva Street, a flood-prone area, lined their homes with sandbags before water reached their doorsteps, but some now must work to minimize the damage.

Rebecca Hoelscher said her garage had several inches of water, which brought in fish, insects and other wildlife.

"(We're doing) everything that we can possible do to keep ourselves afloat really," Hoelscher said Tuesday. "Adjusting the sandbag wall and putting new walls in and making sure that they're firm.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service predict flood levels in Jefferson City will recede in coming days.

"(We're) hoping for the best, lots of hoping for the best. Even though it's broken us down a little bit," Hoelscher said.

