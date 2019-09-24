SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Water levels rise again along the Missouri River

By:
  • The Associated Press

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 01:25 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 01:25 PM CDT

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) - Water levels are rising again along the Missouri River after recent heavy rain, although none of the flooding is expected to be severe.

The National Weather Service is predicting moderate flooding in St. Joseph, Missouri, where the river is expected to crest Tuesday night at a level that will inundate a park. Minor flooding is expected in several other Missouri towns, including Napoleon, Waverly and Boonville.

In Nebraska, transportation officials announced Monday that a U.S. 159 bridge had closed east of Rulo. Another bridge closed Friday in Omaha.

Meanwhile, about 40 Missouri roads are closed, mostly in the northwest part of the state, where earlier rounds of flooding battered levees. But that's just a fraction of the roads that were closed at the peak of the flooding earlier this year.
 

