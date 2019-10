COLUMBIA, Mo. - A water main break prompted a precautionary water boil advisory in a south Columbia neighborhood Thursday morning.

The Consolidated Public Water Supply District No. 1 alerted the public to the advisory Thursday morning. Resident along Gans Road, Bearfield Road, Bearfield Drive, Rock Quarry Road, Happy Hollow Road and parts of Highway 63.

The advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday.