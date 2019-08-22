SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Water releases into Missouri River will remain high

By:
  • The Associated Press

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 05:36 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 05:36 PM CDT

OMAHA, Neb. - The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River will remain high at least into September.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Thursday that water releases from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border will remain at current levels of 70,000 cubic feet per second.

The Corps says it is still clearing out floodwater that accumulated in the reservoirs during the spring.

The large amount of water flowing into the river may exacerbate flooding in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri because many levees are still damaged from spring flooding.
 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Cool temperatures stick around into the weekend

    Cool temperatures stick around into the weekend

Recommended Stories

Top Videos