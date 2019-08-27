Water reported over roads in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - There were reports of flash-flooding during heavy rainfall in Morgan County on Monday night.

According to the Morgan County 911 Facebook page, there have been reports of water over main roads.



Another post on the page said creeks, streams, and low water crossings will be especially susceptible to the dangers of flash flooding. Officials reminded drivers to not try to cross any water over the road because depths and currents can be deceiving.

According to the MoDOT traveler map, Route V in Cooper County, Route K in Callaway County and Route J in Montgomery County are closed due to flooding or flood-related damage.