SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Weather delays grand opening of new agriculture park in Columbia

By:

Posted: May 10, 2019 11:00 PM CDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 11:00 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The opening of Columbia's new agriculture park has been delayed after recent rain.

An update was posted on the Facebook event page. The post included a list of items that still needed to be completed on the MU Health Care Pavilion, including installing a roof panel, installing insulation, installing a lighting system, adding signage, installing Wi-Fi, installing toilets, sinks and water fountains, among other things.

The grand opening was originally scheduled to be held on May 18.

The post said the pavilion may be opened in June, depending on weather.

The Columbia Farmers Market will stay at the Parkade Center until the grand opening of the agriculture park. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Saturday May 11 Morning Weather Video

    Saturday May 11 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos