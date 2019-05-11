Weather delays grand opening of new agriculture park in Columbia

Photo from City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The opening of Columbia's new agriculture park has been delayed after recent rain.

An update was posted on the Facebook event page. The post included a list of items that still needed to be completed on the MU Health Care Pavilion, including installing a roof panel, installing insulation, installing a lighting system, adding signage, installing Wi-Fi, installing toilets, sinks and water fountains, among other things.

The grand opening was originally scheduled to be held on May 18.

The post said the pavilion may be opened in June, depending on weather.

The Columbia Farmers Market will stay at the Parkade Center until the grand opening of the agriculture park.