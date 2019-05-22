Weather service confirms Callaway County tornado

A tree fell onto a home and carport in Fulton on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down east of Fulton the same evening.

A tree fell onto a home and carport in Fulton on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down east of Fulton the same evening.

YUCATAN, Mo. - A weak tornado touched Tuesday down near the Callaway County village of Yucatan, east of Fulton.

The National Weather Service office in St. Louis reported the tornado hit near county roads 170 and 171, destroying a small barn and damaging trees. The tornado continued northwest and widened to about 250 yards before lifting near Prairie Fork Creek, the weather service said in its damage survey.

The tornado's peak wind was estimated at about 100 mph and it stayed on the ground for a little more than half a mile after touching down at about 5 p.m.

The line of storms that ripped through mid-Missouri on Tuesday evening caused damage in other places, felling a tree onto a home in Fulton and knocking out power in several areas. More severe weather is possible Wednesday night, with heavy rain expected to exacerbate flooding on the Missouri River and its tributaries.