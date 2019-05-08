Wet roads possible for Wednesday morning commute
Officials warn against moving barricades
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Drivers can expect to see wet roads across mid-Missouri for the Wednesday morning commute.
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking a cluster of storms moving north of Interstate 70 bringing heavy rain and lightning throughout the morning.
Additional showers are expected to pick back up after 7 a.m.
The Boone County Fire Department tweeted, urging people to not drive in water-covered roadways and warned people not to move barricades.