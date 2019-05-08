SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Wet roads possible for Wednesday morning commute

Officials warn against moving barricades

Posted: May 08, 2019 05:40 AM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 09:44 AM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Drivers can expect to see wet roads across mid-Missouri for the Wednesday morning commute.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking a cluster of storms moving north of Interstate 70 bringing heavy rain and lightning throughout the morning. 

Additional showers are expected to pick back up after 7 a.m.

The Boone County Fire Department tweeted, urging people to not drive in water-covered roadways and warned people not to move barricades.

 


 

 

