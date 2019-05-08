Wet roads possible for Wednesday morning commute

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - Drivers can expect to see wet roads across mid-Missouri for the Wednesday morning commute.

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team is tracking a cluster of storms moving north of Interstate 70 bringing heavy rain and lightning throughout the morning.

Additional showers are expected to pick back up after 7 a.m.

The Boone County Fire Department tweeted, urging people to not drive in water-covered roadways and warned people not to move barricades.

Flash flood watch goes up this evening for Boone County and continues through Wednesday night. 2-4" of rain is forecasted. Please don't cross water covered roads and never drive around barricades. pic.twitter.com/OXOpwNPRTJ — Boone County Fire (@BooneCountyFire) May 6, 2019



