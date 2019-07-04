What you need to know for Columbia's Fire in the Sky event

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The City of Columbia's 67th annual Fire in the Sky event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, and the fireworks display will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Live entertainment will begin the celebration at Lucky's Market and Flat Branch Park. There will be food trucks at both locations, according to a new release. Children's inflatables and crafts will be at Flat Branch Park.

Multiple streets in downtown Columbia will be closed for the event:

Fourth Street will be closed from Locust to Cherry beginning at 1 p.m.

Fourth Street will be closed from Locust to Cherry beginning at 1 p.m. Second Street will be closed southeast bound to Providence beginning at 3 p.m.

Second Street will be closed southeast bound to Providence beginning at 3 p.m. Cherry Street westbound from Providence will be closed to through traffic beginning at 3 p.m.

Cherry Street westbound from Providence will be closed to beginning at 3 p.m. Locust will be closed westbound from Providence to Fifth Street beginning at 7 p.m.

Providence will be closed at 8:30 p.m. from Elm to Broadway until after the fireworks show has ended and the "all-clear" is given.

Police will guide traffic after the fireworks. The city urges anyone attending the event to arrive early and bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating.