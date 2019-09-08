SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Williamsburg man arrested after fleeing in August

By:

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 04:13 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 04:13 AM CDT

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo - Callaway County investigators arrested a Williamsburg man after fleeing in August.

According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Michael Jones was charged with armed criminal action and domestic assault on August 27. He fled after deputies issued his arrest warrant.

Law enforcement found Jones on September 6 in St. Charles County, according to the release.

Jones is currently being held in the Callaway County Jail without bond, pending further bond review.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Heat and Humidity continue this afternoon

    Heat and Humidity continue this afternoon

Recommended Stories

Top Videos