Williamsburg man arrested after fleeing in August

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo - Callaway County investigators arrested a Williamsburg man after fleeing in August.

According to a news release from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Michael Jones was charged with armed criminal action and domestic assault on August 27. He fled after deputies issued his arrest warrant.

Law enforcement found Jones on September 6 in St. Charles County, according to the release.

Jones is currently being held in the Callaway County Jail without bond, pending further bond review.