Molly Patterson, courtesy of Moberly Police Department

MOBERLY, Mo. - - A woman was arrested in Moberly on Saturday after allegedly shoplifting at a Gordman's department store.

Molly Patterson of Bonnet's Mill, Missouri, reportedly did not cooperate with Moberly police officers who approached her following reports that she was hiding merchandise in her bag.

Officers said Patterson claimed to not have any identification and gave police false information.

Patterson was arrested for two active warrants for her arrest through Jefferson City. One warrant was for assault on a police officer and another was for an electrical signal violation.

During the booking process officers found a syringe commonly used to inject illegal substances that tested positive for methamphetamine on her.

Additional charges for possession of a controlled substance inside a correctional facility were sent to the Randolph County prosecutor.

Patterson is being held in the Randolph County Justice Center.