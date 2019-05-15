SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Woman arrested after attempted stabbing in Boone County

The two agreed to meet up to fight Tuesday night

By:

Posted: May 15, 2019 06:49 AM CDT

Updated: May 15, 2019 09:08 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - One woman was arrested Tuesday night after she allegedly tried to stab a man in Boone County.

A seargent with the Boone County Sheriff's Department said Shana McClain agreed to meet up to fight a man late Tuesday night. 

The seargent said McClain came at the man with a knife, the man tried to grab the knife and injured himself.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested McClain, and the man refused medical treatment. 

She was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Wednesday May 15 2019 Evening Weather video

    Wednesday May 15 2019 Evening Weather video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos