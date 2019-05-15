Woman arrested after attempted stabbing in Boone County
The two agreed to meet up to fight Tuesday night
COLUMBIA, Mo. - One woman was arrested Tuesday night after she allegedly tried to stab a man in Boone County.
A seargent with the Boone County Sheriff's Department said Shana McClain agreed to meet up to fight a man late Tuesday night.
The seargent said McClain came at the man with a knife, the man tried to grab the knife and injured himself.
The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested McClain, and the man refused medical treatment.
She was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and armed criminal action.