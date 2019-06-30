Woman arrested for felony warrant after giving deputies false identity

Dana Sheppard, 38, of New Bloomfield was arrested June 28 for a felony warrant out of Boone County.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Callaway County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman for a felony warrant after she attempted to give them a false identity Friday.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Office said deputies were conducting a wanted person investigation in the 2000 block of White Oak Drive east of Millersburg.

During the investigation, deputies contacted Dana Sheppard, 38 of New Bloomfield, who had a felony warrant out of Boone County for her arrest.

Sheppard attempted to give deputies a fake identity when they contacted her.

She was arrested and transported to the Callaway County Jail, where she is being held on $5,000 bond.