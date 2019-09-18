Woman charged with selling drugs on school property

CAMDENTON, Mo. - Police in Camdenton say they arrested an 18-year-old woman for allegedly selling drugs at a high school football game.

According to court documents, police were called to Lake Pride Football Stadium at 662 Laker Pride Road. According to the documents, a school resource officer detained Julia Miller of Lebanon for allegedly selling narcotics at the game.

Court documents said she admitted to selling prescribed medication and had multiple baggies full of individually packaged pills. One student told the school resource officer they had bought a pill off her for $10. Miller said she took the pills from her family's home. She was taken to Camden County Jail.