Woman charged with animal abuse at pet store

MEXICO, Mo. - A woman is accused of slamming a Yorkshire terrier on a grooming table repeatedly at a Mexico pet store.

Prosecutors charged Taylor Stout in Audrain County with animal abuse. The incident happened July 8 at Downtown Pet Stop, according to court documents.

Authorities say the business owner, Nancy Buck, called authorities after customers told her their dog was sick after a visit to her business. She asked Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller to watch surveillance video. According to a probable cause statement, the video shows Stout grooming the small dog. Authorities say Stout is repeatedly seen in the footage, picking up the dog and slamming it onto the grooming table in an effort to control it. Another employee allegedly held it down as Stout grabbed one of the dog's ears and shook its head.

At one point,Stout lifts the dog over her head and slams it on the table, court documents said. This act was allegedly repeated three times.

According to documents, the video shows the dog going limp before Stout started performing CPR on the animal.

The probable cause statement said Sheriff Oller called the owners of the dog, who told him employees said their dog had suffered a seizure while at the groomers. They told the sheriff the dog was taken to the University of Missouri Vet Clinic because it was lethargic and vomiting.

Documents said authorities showed Stout the video during an interview and asked her if she ever had any training that indicated her actions were an acceptable practice. Stout said no and requested an attorney, documents said.

James K. Johns was also charged in the incident.