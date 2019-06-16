SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Woman dies after golf cart crash in Eldon

Victim flown to University Hospital Saturday

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 04:21 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 04:37 PM CDT

ELDON, Mo. - A St. Charles woman is dead after a golf cart crash in Eldon, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Tisha Vanbarneveld, 47, was ejected from the golf cart after it crashed and overturned on Unicorn Road around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Vanbarneveld was flown to University Hospital for treatment. 

She was pronounced at the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The report said she was not wearing a safety device, and that the golf cart had minor damage.

This is the ninth fatality reported in Troop F, the central district of the MSHP, this month.

