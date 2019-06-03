Woman killed in pedestrian crash was an elementary school teacher

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The woman killed in a Saturday morning crash in Columbia was a fourth grade teacher at Moreau Elementary School in Jefferson City, according to Jefferson City Public Schools.

The school posted on Facebook about Katie Paul, 25.

"Our Moreau Heights family lost a special member last night. Katie Paul passed away after being struck by a vehicle. We are beyond sad for the loss of Katie, her positive energy and the impact she had on students and staff. Pray for our students, staff, her family and friends," the post said.

The school district also posted about the loss Sunday.

"Please join us as we keep Katie's friends and family in our hearts and in our prayers during this difficult time," the post said.

Police are still investigating the nature of the crash.