Woman's death remains mystery after five months

Melissa Peskey Death Investigation

BOONVILLE, Mo. - It has been five months since South Dakota woman Melissa Peskey was found dead outside of Boonville.

"Its been a work in progress. It is an open and active investigation, and our goal is to get more information about what happened that night," said Sergeant Scott White with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The Highway Patrol said she was found with a gunshot wound at mile marker 96 on Interstate 70. Troopers originally responded to a call of a car crash.

When troopers arrived, they said they found her dead in the driver's seat. The children were in the vehicle at the time.

An autopsy conducted said the gunshot came from outside of the vehicle.

In a tweet posted Tuesday by the Highway Patrol Troop F, it said it would not stop its investigation.