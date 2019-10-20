SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Woman sentenced in skimming operation

She was arrested in 2018

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 10:34 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 10:34 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A woman has been sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison without parole for her role in a skimming operation at several southwest Missouri banks.

Loredana Baceanu, 31, was sentenced Friday for possessing counterfeit and unauthorized access devices. She also was ordered to pay more than $35,000 in restitution.

Baceanu was arrested in October 2018 at a Nixa bank ATM with dozens of reencoded gift cards that contained stolen credit and debit card information.

Prosecutors say Baceanu was part of a conspiracy that targeted at least six Springfield-area bank branches. Baceanu and her co-conspirators reportedly placed skimming devices on various bank ATMs, and recorded, stole or used financial information from bank customers to commit fraud, theft, and identity theft.


Prosecutors say the group potentially compromised the financial information of thousands of people.

