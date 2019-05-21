SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Woman sentenced to 10 years for man's death

Man died of a heroin overdose

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. - A woman convicted for the death of a Maries County man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kelve'lina Fowler was arrested in Phelps County in April 2018 in connection with the deadly overdose of Dillon Barton. 

Barton died of a heroin overdose in April 2017. Investigators say Fowler sold him the drugs in Phelps County. 

Prosecutors charged Fowler with first-degree manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. She pleaded guilty to the charges last week.


