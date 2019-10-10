Wrestling club coach accused of stealing from volunteer group

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The director of a volunteer wrestling club that prepares athletes for high school competition has been accused of stealing from the group during the last three years.

Ryan McKee of Jefferson City was charged Tuesday with stealing more than $25,000, a class C felony in Cole County Circuit Court.

According to the probable cause statement, McKee was the director of Jays Kids Wrestling Club and had access to its bank account. McKee transferred more than $34,000 from the club's account to his own over the course of 28 transactions that were made from January 2016 through February 2019.

Also, McKee used club money to pay two utility bills for his home, costing just under $500, according to court documents.

McKee was not in police custody Wednesday evening.

Stacy Jacobs, the president of the wrestling club, said it had no comment on the case Wednesday.

Although the club is not a part of Jefferson City Schools, it has helped prepare students to compete at the high school level for more than 30 years, according to its website.

McKee was not listed as a coach Wednesday, but his name and phone number was printed in the website's apparel section. When ABC 17 News called the number, no one answered and it was impossible to leave a message.

A Jefferson City Schools spokesperson did not return an immediate request for comment Wednesday evening.

One volunteer with the club, who requested to remain anonymous, said members were "heartbroken" over the allegations.