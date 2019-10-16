BTKD Zaxbys reopens after fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Zaxby's on Cinnamon Hill Lane in Columbia is back open after a small fire forced it to shut its doors a week ago.

Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department said a small grease fire started in Zaxby's kitchen Oct. 9.

Clardy said whenever first responders are alerted to fires at a food establishment, they also contact the health department. After the fire was reported at Zaxby's, a health department inspector also went to the scene to see what was damaged.

"We also look for any food prep services or really anywhere in the restaurant that's been impacted by fire, or smoke or the fire suppression system," Clardy said.

The fire suppression system extinguished the blaze, but also damaged food inside.

"Any food that has been impacted has to be thrown away and any areas that have been impacted have to be cleaned and sanitized before they can operate," Clardy said.

According to the inspection report, some chicken, food items at the salad preparation area, open buns and bread all had to be thrown away.

Clardy said if an establishment experiences a small fire, such as the one at Zaxby's, reinstating the business's permit is typically a quick process.

"We can suspend their permit, they can get the cleaning done, get the food thrown away, and we go back out there the same day," Clardy said. Most establishments can get their permit reinstated the same day.

Zaxby's permit was reinstated the same day and the restaurant was not cited for any violations.

ABC 17 News talked to a Zaxby's manager who said the fast food establishment is back to operating as normal.

All establishments inspected:

If an eatery does not have a follow-up date listed, inspectors determined all critical violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.

Quality Inn & Suites: 10/11, follow-up scheduled for 10/14

Three critical violations: Unlabeled spray bottles, dishes not sanitized after cleaning/before using them, hand-washing sink was improperly used.

Two non-critical violations: Dirty oven and improperly stored utensils.

Marriott Courtyard: 10/9

Three critical violations: Missing soap and hand towels and improperly stored raw chicken above raw beef.

Campus Bar & Grill: 10/8, follow-up on 10/10 showed all critical violations were corrected.

Two critical violations: Mold growth in the small ice machine and yeast growth on the beer taps at the bar.

One non-critical violation: A gender-neutral bathroom needs a trash can with a lid.

Casey's (Clark Lane): 10/9 -- all violations were corrected during the inspection.

Two critical violations: Slime mold found on the ice dispenser of the soda machine and buildup found on the nozzles of the coffee creamer.

Country Inn & Suites: 10/11

One critical violation: Hand-sink used for other purposes than hand washing.

Three non-critical violations: Cooler leaking, ice accumulation in a freezer and two dirty ovens.

South Hampton Place: 10/8, follow-up scheduled for 10/15

One critical violation: Dishwashing machine not at the correct concentration levels.

Two non-critical violations: Extreme ice buildup in a freezer and a gasket is preventing a cooler door from closing properly.

Casey's (Paris Road): 10/9 -- violations were corrected during the inspection.

One critical violation: Mold found under the frozen Coke dispenser.

Arena Liquor (Fourth Street): 10/10, follow-up scheduled for 10/14

One critical violation: No hand soap at a sink.

Bright Star Learning Center: 10/11, follow-up scheduled for 10/26

One critical violation: Dishwasher was not heat sanitizing.

Penn Station Subs: 10/11, follow-up scheduled for 11/11

One critical violation: Broken hand-washing sink, but repairs are already planned

Let's Roll: 10/9

Three non-critical violations: Dirty and missing ceiling tiles, broken cooler gasket and women's bathroom door is not self-closing.

Casey's (Rangeline St): 10/10

Two non-critical violations: Walk-in cooler does not close properly and the cooler holding milk and eggs has a broken gasket.

Prengers Extreme Mart: 10/9

One non-critical violation: No covered trash can in the women's restroom.

Senza: 10/10

One non-critical violation: Corner of a counter improperly repaired with tape.

Taco Bell (Business Loop 70 East): 10/9, follow-up scheduled for 11/11.

One non-critical violation: Missing tiles next to the drive-thru window.

All eateries without critical violations at the time of the inspection: