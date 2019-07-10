2019 Norm Stewart Classic schedule released

2019 Norm Stewart Classic schedule relea

The 2019 Norm Stewart Classic schedule was released on Wednesday. For the fourth straight year, there will be 48 straight hours of high school hoops. This year, the games will be played at Mizzou Arena.

There will be 24 games starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and ending at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.

"Well I hope they enjoy it," former Mizzou basketball coach Norm Stewart said. "I'm thinking back, which is a long time, that if I were a player and I had the opportunity to come here and play at Mizzou Arena - I'd be excited about that. I'm sure that they are."

You can watch our full interview with Coach Stewart this Sunday, July 14, on SportsZone.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, December 6

5:00 pm East Buchanan vs Clarksville Academy (TN) boys

7:00 pm Incarnate Word vs Blue Springs girls

9:00 pm Jefferson City vs Hazelwood Central girls

11:00 pm Centralia vs Mexico boys

Saturday, December 7

1:00 am Father Tolton vs St. Joseph’s Academy girls

3:00 am Harrisburg vs Calvary Lutheran boys

5:00 am Columbia Independent vs Green Ridge boys

7:00 am Booker T. Washington (OK) vs St. Louis Christian boys ESPN U

9:00 am Father Tolton vs Mehlville boys ESPN U

12:00 pm Wentzville Liberty vs Liberty North boys

2:00 pm Rock Bridge vs Kickapoo girls

4:00 pm Hickman vs Clarksville Academy (TN) boys

6:00 pm East St. Louis vs Raymore Peculiar boys

8:00 pm Bishop Miege (KS) vs Cardinal Ritter boys

10:00 pm Battle vs Raytown South boys

Sunday, December 8

12:00 am Jefferson City vs Warrensburg boys

2:00 am Glendale vs East St. Louis girls

4:00 am Community R6 vs Otterville boys

6:00 am Community R6 vs Otterville girls

8:00 am Battle vs Lincoln girls

10:00 am Hickman vs School of the Osage girls

12:00 pm St. Elizabeth vs Nixa boys

2:00 pm Rock Bridge vs Webster Groves boys

4:00 pm Whitehaven (TN) vs Trinity Catholic boys