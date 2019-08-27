Battle Line Rivalry moves to Arrowhead Stadium in 2020

Columbia, Mo. - The Mizzou football team will play its SEC rival, Arkansas, at Arrowhead Stadium in 2020.

The game is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, but it will likely be moved to Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

"We are excited to bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas," said Mizzou athletic director Jim Sterk in a release. "Kansas City has provided Mizzou football and the University with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks in 2020."

Sterk added the athletic department had been in discussions with the Kansas City Chiefs for a few years.

"We appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs organization working with us to help bring Mizzou back to Kansas City, and I know our fans will be excited to see us play in Arrowhead Stadium again," head coach Barry Odom said in a release.

MU is 6-2 all-time at Arrowhead Stadium, including a 20-16 win over BYU in November of 2015.

The Tigers will still have six home games in 2020:

- 9/5/20 vs. Central Arkansas

- 9/12/20 vs. Vanderbilt

- 9/26/20 vs. Eastern Michigan

- 10/17/20 vs. Georgia

- 10/24/20 vs. Kentucky (homecoming)

- 11/21/20 vs. Louisiana