Bruins force Stanley Cup game seven with 5-1 win over Blues

By:
  • Associated Press

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 10:51 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:14 AM CDT

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Facing elimination in a quite hostile environment, Brad Marchand and Tuukka Rask stepped up for the Boston Bruins once again.

The Stanley Cup Final is heading to Game 7 because two of Boston's biggest stars love the biggest moments.
  
Rask made 28 saves, Marchand had a goal and an assist, and the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Sunday night to even the bruising, physical final at three games apiece.
  
David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist as Boston forced the 17th Game 7 in Stanley Cup history. The Bruins also were involved in the last one, winning the championship against Vancouver in 2011.
  
The deciding game is Wednesday night in Boston.

