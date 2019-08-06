Bryant, Okwuegbunam injured during practice

Bryant and Okwuegbunam injured at...

COLUMBIA, Mo - The Mizzou football team caught the injury bug on day four of Fall Camp. Head coach Barry Odom said Kelly Bryant (hamstring strain), Albert Okwuegbunam (knee sprain) and Jordan Elliot (not specified) got hurt during practice.

"Fortunately, it looks like they're going to be back and be ready to go," Odom said after practice. "But you never know. The next guy up - you've got to be ready for your number to be called and prepare just like you're the starter."

Bryant and Okwuegbunam both were injured near the end of practice. Odom said he had no timetable on their return.

"I just walked off the practice field, so I have no clue," Odom said. "We'll go in and get the medical report, and they'll get checked out."

Mizzou has a scheduled off day tomorrow. Odom said it will be a good time for his team to recover and rest up before practice resumes on Wednesday morning.