Cox advances to finals at World Championships
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan - Former Mizzou and Hickman star J'den Cox is on to the finals at the World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. He will go for a second straight Gold medal on Saturday.
Cox won his first match 11-0 by technical fall. It took just one minute and 40 seconds. The three-time national champion won his second match, 8-0.
In his third match, the Olympic bronze medalist won 3-0 over No. 4 Irakli Mtsituri. Cox has not been taken down once in his first three matches. He also has not allowed a single point.