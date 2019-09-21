Cox wins second straight gold medal

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan - Former Mizzou and Hickman star J'den Cox is a gold medalist once again at the World Championships. The three-time national champ beat Iran's Alireza Mohammad Karimimachiani, 4-0, to capture his second straight gold medal.

Cox has won two golds and a bronze in his three World Championship appearances. He also took home the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics. The four-time state champion will be the favorite to win the gold medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

On Friday, Cox won his first match 11-0 by technical fall. It took just one minute and 40 seconds. The Columbia native won his second match, 8-0.

In the semifinals, the Olympic bronze medalist won 3-0 over No. 4 Irakli Mtsituri. Cox did not get taken down once in his first three matches. He also did not allow a single point.

Former #Mizzou and @KewpAthletics star J'den Cox will wrestle for his second straight Gold medal on Saturday. He's won his first three matches by a combined 22-0! #WrestleNurSultan pic.twitter.com/JOov9Y4kvP — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) September 20, 2019

J'den Cox resume:

- 4x MSHSAA state champion

- 3x NCAA Champion

- 2x bronze medalist

- 2x gold medalist

- Saved a guy's life at the Big Tree

* He's just 24-years-old