Cunningham hits game-winner in WNBA preseason game

Former University of Missouri basketball star Sophie Cunningham hit a game-winning three-pointer on Wednesday night for the Mercury. Phoenix beat Seattle 87-84 thanks to Cunningham's heroics. Former #Mizzou and @rbhsbruinbear basketball star Sophie Cunningham hits a game winner for the Mercury! pic.twitter.com/TUVbqCFxNC — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) May 16, 2019 The former Rock Bridge star finished the game with nine points on 2-5 shooting in 15 minutes. She also was 3-4 from the free-throw line. Cunningham added one assist and one rebound as well.

Cunningham scored 10 points off the bench in her first preseason game with Phoenix. She also had two assists, two rebounds and three steals.

Phoenix has its first regular season game on Saturday, May 25th against Seattle.