SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Sports

Cunningham hits game-winner in WNBA preseason game

By:

Posted: May 15, 2019 11:33 PM CDT

Updated: May 15, 2019 11:33 PM CDT

Former University of Missouri basketball star Sophie Cunningham hit a game-winning three-pointer on Wednesday night for the Mercury. Phoenix beat Seattle 87-84 thanks to Cunningham's heroics.

The former Rock Bridge star finished the game with nine points on 2-5 shooting in 15 minutes. She also was 3-4 from the free-throw line. Cunningham added one assist and one rebound as well.

Cunningham scored 10 points off the bench in her first preseason game with Phoenix. She also had two assists, two rebounds and three steals.

Phoenix has its first regular season game on Saturday, May 25th against Seattle.

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Wednesday May 15 2019 Evening Weather video

    Wednesday May 15 2019 Evening Weather video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos