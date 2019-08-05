Cunningham signs with Australian team

Melbourne, Australia - Former Mizzou women's basketball star Sophie Cunningham has signed with the Deakin Melbourne Boomers, the team announced on social media.

"I'm really looking forward to playing with the Deakin Melbourne Boomers," Cunningham said in a release. "I'm coming out here to develop my game, and I know that Guy (Molloy) is a fantastic coach."

Cunningham currently plays for the Phoenix Mercury. She's averaging 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.7 minutes a game. The former Rock Bridge star has played in 19 games for the Mercury so far in her rookie season. Phoenix selected Cunningham with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

"We did our homework on Sophie and we think she's going to be a great addition to the side, she ticks all the boxes," Boomers head coach Guy Molloy said in a release. "She's a high-character, high-calibre player who can play as a guard or a small forward and really post some points on the board for us. We're excited to have her."

The Boomers open their season on Saturday, Oct. 19 against Bendigo. Cunningham will wrap up her first season with Mercury in September or early October.