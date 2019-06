Former Mizzou guard Akira Levy will transfer to Vanderbilt, according to her social media post on Thursday.

i'm coming home boys and girls, i'm coming home!! #committed so excited to begin this journey🤪‼️ pic.twitter.com/V2r1z4Mzmh — Akira Levy😛 (@akira_levy2) June 20, 2019

Levy averaged five points and two assists a game for the Tigers as a freshman. In February, Levy tore her ACL and meniscus after a promising start to her Mizzou career. The Baxter, Tenn. native entered the transfer portal earlier this month.