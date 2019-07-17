Former Rock Bridge guard commits to Kansas

Former Rock Bridge guard Dajuan Harris has committed to Kansas. He announced his decision on social media Tuesday night.

Harris helped lead the Bruins to their first ever state championship in March. He scored 17 points in championship game against CBC.

Harris originally signed to play for Missouri State, along with his former teammates Isiaih Mosley and Jamonta Black. The Kansas City Star is reporting Harris asked out of his letter-of-intent in May in order to move to the Class of 2020. He planned to play at Sunrise Christian Academy for the 2019-20 season. After receiving an offer from Kansas earlier this month, The Star is reporting Harris has moved back to the Class of 2019. He will play at Kansas this season.